Social media as bad as smoking for kids: UK doctors

Senior British doctors have warned that social media is as dangerous for children as smoking. The warning was issued by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges in a submission to UK government's consultation on protecting children online. The body represents 23 medical colleges and faculties in UK and Ireland. It stressed that "there can be few issues which have united clinicians so resoundingly in recent years as the impact that unfettered exposure to tech is currently having on children's health."

Health concerns Over 50% doctors saw tech-related health harm weekly The Academy's submission highlighted that over half of the 132 doctors surveyed had seen at least one case of health harm potentially linked to tech and devices every week. Over a third reported witnessing such harm multiple times a week. The negative effects ranged from physical injuries caused by imitating extreme pornography acts to mental health issues like trauma from witnessing online violence.

Policy considerations UK government mulls restricting kids' access to social media In light of these concerns, the UK government is considering measures to restrict children's access to social media. This could include a ban for those under 16, curfews, app time limits, and restrictions on what it calls "addictive design features." The move comes after Australia became the first country to ban social media for kids under 16 last year. European countries are also mulling similar measures.

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Legal requirements Technology Secretary vows to act on issue UK's online safety law already mandates social media companies to take steps to shield children from illegal and harmful online content. However, the government has pledged to do more. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told BBC News, "The question isn't whether we are going to act; we will, whether that is a ban on social media for the under-16s or restrictions on key features and functions."

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