UK to trial social media ban for teens
What's the story
The UK government is set to trial social media bans, curfews, and app time limits for children. The move comes as part of a larger effort to understand the impact of these measures on children's sleep patterns, family dynamics, and academic performance. The trials will be conducted in the homes of 300 teenagers across Britain.
Policy considerations
Concerns over potential ban
The UK government is open to the idea of restricting social media access for children, even considering a complete ban for those under 16, similar to Australia's approach. However, experts have raised concerns over the effectiveness of such a ban. A group of young Londoners recently told Reuters they were against any kind of restrictions on their online activities.
Evidence gathering
Government's commitment to healthy childhood
The data collected from these trials will be used to inform a consultation that was launched earlier this month. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the government's commitment to giving young people a healthy childhood and preparing them for the future. She said, "This is why we are listening to parents, children and experts with our consultation, as well as testing different options in the real world."