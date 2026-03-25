UK to trial social media ban for teens

The UK government is open to the idea of restricting social media access for children, even considering a complete ban for those under 16, similar to Australia 's approach. However, experts have raised concerns over the effectiveness of such a ban. A group of young Londoners recently told Reuters they were against any kind of restrictions on their online activities.

Evidence gathering

Government's commitment to healthy childhood

The data collected from these trials will be used to inform a consultation that was launched earlier this month. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall emphasized the government's commitment to giving young people a healthy childhood and preparing them for the future. She said, "This is why we are listening to parents, children and experts with our consultation, as well as testing different options in the real world."