Son prefers Earth-based data centers

SoftBank CEO questions feasibility of Musk's orbital data center proposal

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Jun 28, 202601:00 pm

What's the story

Softbank CEO Masayuki Son has dismissed Elon Musk's ambitious plan of setting up orbital data centers. Speaking at the annual shareholder meeting for Softbank's wireless and broadband division, Son said, "In the battle for AI, the next few years will be far more important than what might happen a decade or so from now." He argued that building AI data centers in space would take years and cost a lot of money.