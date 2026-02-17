The eclipse won't be visible in India

Solar eclipse today: When, where and how to observe safely

By Mudit Dube 10:40 am Feb 17, 202610:40 am

What's the story

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur today. It will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon may cover most of the Sun, leaving a bright ring-like edge visible in the sky. However, this particular event won't be visible from India. The Sutak period, considered inauspicious by many Hindus, will also not apply here due to this lack of visibility.