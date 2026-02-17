Solar eclipse today: When, where and how to observe safely
The first solar eclipse of 2026 will occur today. It will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon may cover most of the Sun, leaving a bright ring-like edge visible in the sky. However, this particular event won't be visible from India. The Sutak period, considered inauspicious by many Hindus, will also not apply here due to this lack of visibility.
The solar eclipse will be visible in these countries
The solar eclipse will begin at 3:26pm and end at 7:57pm with its peak phase occurring between 5:13pm and 6:11pm. This annular solar eclipse won't be visible in India but can be witnessed from parts of southern Africa, Antarctica, and South America. Countries like Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, Argentina, and Chile are among those where the event will be visible.
What is an annular solar eclipse?
An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes directly between Earth and the Sun but appears smaller than it, failing to cover it completely. This results in a bright glowing ring around the Moon, often called the "ring of fire." In Hindu belief, solar and lunar eclipses are associated with Rahu and Ketu—shadow planets believed to swallow up the Sun and Moon during these events.