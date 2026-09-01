Sonos announced Ace Ultra headphones with Wi-Fi priced at $449
Technology
Sonos announced the Ace Ultra headphones, and they're bringing Wi-Fi to the mix.
At $449, these premium headphones let you easily switch your music or TV audio from your home Sonos system straight to your ears: just tap a button or use the app.
Sonos preorders start September 1
You get up to 35 hours of battery life with active noise cancelation that's twice as strong as before.
The seamless audio transfer works anywhere in your house (no more sticking close to the TV), but it's currently in Early Access if you want to try it out.
Available in four colors, preorders start September 1.