Sonos drops Ace wireless headphones to $279 on Amazon
Sonos just dropped its Ace Wireless Headphones to $279 on Amazon, a big 30% off the original $399.
This is Sonos's first shot at premium over-ear headphones, packing custom-tuned 40mm drivers and Dolby Atmos spatial audio with Dynamic Head Tracking for immersive sound.
Sonos Ace 30-hour battery and ANC
You get up to 30 hours of battery life (even with noise cancelation on), plus USB-C quick charging: about three hours of playtime from just three minutes plugged in.
8 microphones deliver sharp ANC, Bluetooth 5.4 lets you switch between devices easily, and the TV Audio Swap feature connects straight to Sonos soundbars for private listening.
Wear detection, intuitive controls, and EQ tweaks via the Sonos app round out a pretty solid package for anyone who loves both great audio and convenience.