Sony, Universal sue AI music generator Suno over copyright infringement

The lawsuit claims that Suno's new "v6" family of models was trained on the outputs of its previous models.

This, the plaintiffs argue, suggests that despite Suno's claims of non-infringement, "training a 'new' model on the outputs of an infringing model does not eliminate the infringement; it launders it."

The labels further argued, "V6 is not a fresh start; it is the fruit of the same poisoned tree."