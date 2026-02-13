Sony WF-1000XM6 debuts at $330: A new benchmark for earbuds?
What's the story
Sony has officially launched its new flagship wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM6. The highly anticipated device comes in two color variants: Black and Platinum Silver. You can purchase them directly from Sony's official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers at a price of $329.99. They will arrive in India in the coming weeks. The launch comes after months of speculation and leaks about the product's features and specifications.
Enhanced features
The new QN3e noise-canceling processor
The WF-1000XM6 earbuds come with a new QN3e noise-canceling processor, which offers improved performance over its predecessor, the WF-1000XM5. Each earbud has eight microphones that work together to provide consistent noise cancellation. Early reviews of the device highlight a significant improvement over its predecessor, with external sounds almost completely eliminated.
Audio enhancement
Improved audio experience
The WF-1000XM6 earbuds also promise an improved audio experience. The device features a new driver, DAC, and amplifier for cleaner sound with more detail. According to Mashable, the audio performance of these earbuds is better than that of their predecessor and even Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones. For calls, Sony has combined beamforming mics, a bone conduction sensor, and AI noise reduction to enhance clarity by focusing on your voice while minimizing background noise.
Power performance
Battery life and fast charging
The battery life of the WF-1000XM6 earbuds is similar to that of its predecessor, promising up to 24 hours in total. Sony says you can get up to eight hours from the earbuds alone and another 16 from the case. The device also supports fast charging, with a quick five-minute charge providing around an hour of listening time.