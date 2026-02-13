Sony WF-1000XM6 debuts at $330: A new benchmark for earbuds?

Sony has officially launched its new flagship wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM6. The highly anticipated device comes in two color variants: Black and Platinum Silver. You can purchase them directly from Sony's official website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers at a price of $329.99. They will arrive in India in the coming weeks. The launch comes after months of speculation and leaks about the product's features and specifications.

Enhanced features The new QN3e noise-canceling processor The WF-1000XM6 earbuds come with a new QN3e noise-canceling processor, which offers improved performance over its predecessor, the WF-1000XM5. Each earbud has eight microphones that work together to provide consistent noise cancellation. Early reviews of the device highlight a significant improvement over its predecessor, with external sounds almost completely eliminated.

Audio enhancement Improved audio experience The WF-1000XM6 earbuds also promise an improved audio experience. The device features a new driver, DAC, and amplifier for cleaner sound with more detail. According to Mashable, the audio performance of these earbuds is better than that of their predecessor and even Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones. For calls, Sony has combined beamforming mics, a bone conduction sensor, and AI noise reduction to enhance clarity by focusing on your voice while minimizing background noise.

