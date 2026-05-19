Sony is re-evaluating its PC game strategy

Sony to stop bringing PS exclusive games to PC

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am May 19, 202610:09 am

What's the story

Sony is reportedly halting the release of its major single-player PlayStation titles on PC. The news comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who revealed that Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, announced this strategic shift during a town hall meeting on Monday. This isn't the first time we've heard about such a move. Schreier had previously reported in March that Sony had canceled plans to launch PC versions of last year's Ghost of Yotei and other internally developed games.