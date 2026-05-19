Sony to stop bringing PS exclusive games to PC
What's the story
Sony is reportedly halting the release of its major single-player PlayStation titles on PC. The news comes from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who revealed that Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, announced this strategic shift during a town hall meeting on Monday. This isn't the first time we've heard about such a move. Schreier had previously reported in March that Sony had canceled plans to launch PC versions of last year's Ghost of Yotei and other internally developed games.
Game portfolio
Impact on PlayStation's game portfolio
In recent years, Sony has expanded its PC game portfolio with major titles such as Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us games, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and multiplayer games like Helldivers 2 and Marathon. Two years ago, Hulst had promised that PlayStation's live-service games would be released "day and date" on PC and PS5. However, single-player PC releases have been inconsistent as the company takes a "more strategic approach."
Industry shift
Industry-wide trend in gaming
The shift in strategy isn't limited to Sony alone. Asha Sharma, the new head of Xbox at Microsoft, has also said she is "re-evaluating" exclusive games for the platform. This indicates a possible industry-wide trend of major gaming companies reconsidering their approach to exclusive titles and cross-platform releases.