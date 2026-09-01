Sophie Adenot becomes 1st French woman in ISS spacewalk
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon and ESA's Sophie Adenot pulled off a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk on August 25, 2026, replacing one of two Space-to-Ground antennas on the outside of the International Space Station after their first try didn't work out.
The mission was extra special: Adenot became the first French woman ever to do a spacewalk.
ISS orbits Earth at 28175km/h
The ISS is basically humanity's coolest science station, zooming around Earth at 28175km/h and circling the planet 16 times every day.
It's been home to astronauts and all in microgravity.
Photo shows Sophie Adenot outside ISS
One standout photo from the spacewalk shows Adenot working outside the ISS with Earth's blue oceans below, a reminder of how far we've come in exploring space together.