South Korea bets $3.5B on its own frontier AI model
What's the story
South Korea has unveiled plans for a massive 4.7 trillion won ($3.5 billion) project aimed at developing a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) model. The initiative will kick off in March 2027, as part of the country's efforts to stay competitive in the global AI race. The Ministry of Science and ICT will choose a lead developer through a competitive tender process after parliament approves the budget later this year.
Funding strategy
Funding and resource pooling for AI project
The South Korean government plans to fund this ambitious AI project with a mix of public and private investments.
The initiative also aims to pool computing chips, data, and talent resources into the development of a high-performance model.
This collaborative approach is expected to significantly enhance South Korea's position in the global AI landscape.
Participation details
Inclusive approach to AI development
The South Korean government's AI initiative is open to a wide range of participants. This includes individual companies, consortiums, or special-purpose vehicles.
The Ministry of Science and ICT hopes that this inclusive approach will allow start-ups, corporations, universities, and researchers to take leading roles in the development of the national AI model.