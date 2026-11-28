Korea Post cyberattack exposes data of over 113,000 mail recipients
What's the story
South Korea's postal service, Korea Post, has been hit by a major cyberattack. The breach exposed personal information such as names, addresses, and phone numbers of at least 113,855 registered mail recipients. This incident adds to the growing list of data breaches involving public agencies and financial institutions in the country.
Attack details
Hackers exploited mobile site's feature to access customer records
The hackers gained access to customer records by exploiting a feature on Korea Post's mobile Internet Post Office site. The capability allows users to change delivery locations.
The attack targeted records of registered mail due for delivery between November 17 and 24.
An analysis of data from just one day revealed that personal information of 113,855 people had been compromised in the breach.
Response actions
Investigation launched, services suspended as precautionary measures
Korea Post has launched an investigation into the full extent of the breach and is working to determine how many customers have been affected.
The postal service detected signs of the cyberattack on Wednesday and alerted police, requesting an investigation into the incident.
It also suspended several services as a precautionary measure, including the option to change delivery locations on its mobile website.
Public apology
We sincerely apologize for causing concern: Chief Park In-hwan
Korea Post's chief, Park In-hwan, has publicly apologized for the incident.
"We sincerely apologize for causing concern among the public and postal service customers," he said.
He assured that they would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this breach and do everything possible to prevent such incidents in future while maintaining public trust.
Security concerns
Breach raises concerns over security of personal information
The latest data breach has raised major concerns over the security of personal information stored by public institutions.
This comes as more government and customer services are being shifted online.
The full scale of the postal service breach and how many people have been affected remains unclear as investigations continue.