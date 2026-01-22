South Korea rolls out landmark AI rules

South Korea has enacted a landmark set of comprehensive laws to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) , which it claims to be the first of its kind globally. The new regulations, part of the AI Basic Act, aim to enhance trust and safety in the sector. However, some start-ups have expressed concerns that these compliance requirements could hinder their growth. The AI Basic Act comes into effect in South Korea, ahead of a similar initiative in Europe that's rolling out in phases.

Regulatory requirements Key provisions and compliance challenges The AI Basic Act mandates companies to ensure human oversight in "high-impact" AI sectors such as nuclear safety, drinking water production, transport, healthcare, and financial services like credit evaluation, and loan screening. Other provisions require companies to notify users in advance about products or services using high-impact or generative AI. They also have to clearly label cases where AI-generated output is indistinguishable from reality.

Compliance timeline Grace period and penalties The Ministry of Science and ICT has said that a grace period of at least one year will be given to companies before administrative fines for violations are enforced. These penalties could be severe, with non-labeling of generative AI potentially resulting in a fine as high as 30 million won ($20,400).

Advertisement

Global ambition A step toward global leadership The AI Basic Act is seen as a "critical institutional foundation" for South Korea's ambition to become a top-three global AI powerhouse. Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, former head of LG Electronics' AI research division, said this at a press conference. However, some startup founders are frustrated by the lack of clarity on key details.

Advertisement