South Korea probes Apple over delayed iPhone 16 AI features
What's the story
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has launched an investigation into Apple over its advertising of the iPhone 16's Apple Intelligence features. The probe was initiated after a complaint from civic group Seoul YMCA in March 2025, alleging that Apple may have continued to market the iPhone 16 lineup despite knowing some advertised AI features would be delayed.
Controversy
Apple agreed to $250 million settlement in US
Apple heavily promoted Apple Intelligence and AI-powered Siri features during the iPhone 16 launch campaign.
The company even transformed its iconic Fifth Avenue store into an Apple Intelligence-themed space and launched an ad campaign featuring Bella Ramsey.
However, this aggressive marketing strategy has landed Apple in legal trouble across several markets, including the US, where it agreed to a $250 million class action settlement earlier this year.
Investigation results
KFTC found Apple 'concealed, downplayed, or omitted' material info
The KFTC's investigation into Apple's advertising practices found that the company advertised Apple Intelligence and its planned staggered rollout on the iPhone 16 website, but "concealed, downplayed, or omitted information material to consumers' purchasing decisions."
The regulator noted that some features were not available in US English as of October 2024 and would be difficult to deliver in Korean by early April 2025.
Feature delays
Several features not available as advertised
The KFTC also flagged that Genmoji, Image Playground, "Siri with the ability to understand personal context," and "Siri that provides step-by-step guidance" weren't made available as advertised.
For instance, Siri's ability to understand personal context was supposed to launch first in US English by the end of 2024 but wasn't actually launched until September 2026, with Korean language support in October.
This delay is in direct violation of South Korea's Labeling and Advertising Act against deceptive advertising practices.
Legal response
Apple has 6 weeks to submit its defense
The KFTC has recommended corrective orders against Apple, including a financial penalty for its alleged violation.
The commission estimates Apple's revenue associated with the violation at about 3.35 trillion South Korean won (roughly $2.5 billion). However, it hasn't disclosed the exact amount of the fine yet.
Apple has six weeks to submit its written defense before the Commission deliberates and decides on whether it violated the law and how much it should be fined.