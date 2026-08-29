South Korea's 'AI for Everyone' gives citizens free AI access

Three tech consortiums have been picked to run the show, with the government supplying NVIDIA GPUs and covering costs.

By 2027, the government plans to finance nationwide service expenses, and you'll be able to tap into these AI services through web, text, phone calls, even old-school analog methods.

This move comes after South Korea said around one-third of Koreans still don't have access to AI, so it's all about making things more equal and accessible.