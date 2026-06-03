South Korea's KSTAR sustains plasma and reaches 100 million c

The secret sauce this time? A tungsten divertor, which can handle much more heat than older materials. Thanks to this upgrade, scientists pushed the reactor to higher temperatures and longer runs, using magnetic fields to mimic the kind of fusion that powers stars.

KFE aims 300 seconds plasma runs

KFE is not stopping here: they are aiming to run plasma at these extreme temperatures for up to 300 seconds.

If they pull it off, we will be even closer to carbon-free electricity and tackling global energy challenges.