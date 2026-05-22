SpaceX aborts Starship V3 launch at Starbase over tank temperature
Technology
SpaceX had to call off the 12th test flight of its new Starship V3 rocket on Thursday evening because of issues with the propellant tank temperature.
The launch was set for Starbase, Texas, but was stopped at 7:40pm EST.
A SpaceX representative shared, "New rocket, new pad, we're learning a lot about these systems as we execute them for the first time,"
The team plans to try again on Friday.
Starship V3 supports NASA Artemis missions
Starship V3 is a big deal for SpaceX's future Moon and Mars missions with NASA's Artemis program. It features a stronger booster and more fuel capacity for longer trips.
This test is also important as SpaceX gears up for its IPO and aims to push human space travel even further.