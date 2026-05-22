SpaceX aborts Starship V3 launch at Starbase over tank temperature Technology May 22, 2026

SpaceX had to call off the 12th test flight of its new Starship V3 rocket on Thursday evening because of issues with the propellant tank temperature.

The launch was set for Starbase, Texas, but was stopped at 7:40pm EST.

A SpaceX representative shared, "New rocket, new pad, we're learning a lot about these systems as we execute them for the first time,"

The team plans to try again on Friday.