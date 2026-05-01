SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage to hit Moon's Einstein crater

Asteroid surveys tracked rocket 1,000 times

Several asteroid surveys have tracked this rocket more than 1,000 times, noting its path is shaped by gravity from Earth, the Moon, and the Sun.

The rocket will hit at about 2.41km per second, pretty fast.

This isn't the first time space junk has hit the Moon; a similar event in 2022 sparked worries about lunar pollution as the US and China become more serious about establishing a human presence on the Moon.

This time, though, Bill Gray says the impact should be easier to predict and monitor.