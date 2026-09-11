SpaceX gears up for Starship's first orbital flight
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing up for the 14th test flight of its Starship rocket system. The upcoming mission will see Booster 21 and Ship 41, both third-generation Starship V3 vehicles, take to the skies. This will be a major milestone as it will be the first time SpaceX attempts to put an upper stage into a stable orbit around Earth with this test flight.
Test details
Major tests conducted on Ship 41, Booster 21
Ahead of the upcoming flight, SpaceX has been conducting a series of ground tests on both vehicles.
Ship 41 conducted a single-engine firing on August 19, simulating an orbital mission's deorbit burn. Two days later, all six of its Raptor engines were fired together for a 60-second static fire test.
Booster 21 also underwent a major test on August 28, when all 33 of its engines were fired for a full-duration static fire at Starbase.
Orbital goals
Starship will deploy Starlink satellites and return
The primary objective of the upcoming SpaceX flight is to take Starship into low Earth orbit and deploy Starlink satellites there.
This would demonstrate that Starship can place payloads into orbit before making a controlled return.
The mission will also test the latest V3 hardware, including Booster 21 and Ship 41.
Future prospects
Flight 14 follows Flight 13 in July
The upcoming test flight is a major step toward making Starship a reusable system for carrying satellites, cargo, and eventually people.
NASA is also counting on a version of Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis program.
Flight 14 comes after Flight 13, which launched earlier this year on July 24. The previous mission was the second V3 flight and carried 20 Starlink V3 satellites that were briefly deployed in space before re-entering the atmosphere.