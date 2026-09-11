SpaceX gears up for Starship's first orbital flight

Ahead of the upcoming flight, SpaceX has been conducting a series of ground tests on both vehicles.

Ship 41 conducted a single-engine firing on August 19, simulating an orbital mission's deorbit burn. Two days later, all six of its Raptor engines were fired together for a 60-second static fire test.

Booster 21 also underwent a major test on August 28, when all 33 of its engines were fired for a full-duration static fire at Starbase.