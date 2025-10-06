SpaceX just won a $714 million military launch contract

SpaceX will handle launches for a key military communications satellite and several secretive payloads from the National Reconnaissance Office. ULA's jobs include GPS satellites and more classified cargo. The NSSL program is huge—there are 54 missions planned between 2027 and 2032, with $13.5 billion up for grabs.

Blue Origin still needs to get certified

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket had its first test flight earlier in January 2025 but still needs official certification to compete for these big military gigs.

Its next shot is NASA's ESCAPADE Mars mission later this year, which could be make-or-break for getting that green light in future rounds.