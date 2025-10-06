Next Article
US holiday shopping forecast: Online sales to hit $253.4B
Technology
Holiday shopping online in the US is expected to reach a record $253.4 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics—a 5.3% jump from last season.
Cyber Monday alone could bring in $14.2 billion (up 6.3%), while Black Friday and Thanksgiving are set for $11.7 billion and $6.4 billion in sales.
Tech trends and payment preferences
This season, tech is taking center stage: AI-driven shopping traffic is set to soar by 520%.
Over half of shoppers (53%) plan to use AI for product research, while 36% intend to use it for finding deals.
Mobile purchases keep climbing too—expected to make up 56.1% of transactions—and "buy now, pay later" services could see an 11% boost, hitting $20.2 billion as more people look for easier ways to pay over time.