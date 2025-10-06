Next Article
Instagram map now shows if you're sharing location
Technology
Instagram has rolled out updates to its Map feature so you always know if you're sharing your location or keeping it private.
The new update, now live in India after launching earlier this year in the US and Canada, adds a clear indicator on the Map showing your current location-sharing status—no more guessing.
Other updates to improve user experience
To make things less confusing, Instagram has taken profile photos off the Map, so it doesn't look like you're sharing your real-time whereabouts.
There's also a new symbol in DMs Notes to remind you of your sharing status.
Plus, Instagram now gives quick tips explaining that posts with location tags show up on the Map (with previews), making everything more transparent and easy to manage.