Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets Android 16-based One UI 8
Samsung is rolling out the final major Android 16-based One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users.
Kicking off in Europe this October, the update wraps up nearly four years of major upgrades since these phones launched with Android 12 back in early 2022.
The download is hefty (over 3GB).
Rollout to other regions will follow soon
Although it's Europe-only for now, a rollout to other regions is coming soon.
While this is the last big software upgrade for the S22 series, you'll still get security updates through at least late 2026—and maybe even a One UI 8.5 refresh in January.
How does your phone stack up?
The Galaxy S24 Ultra and other recent flagships will keep getting more updates and new features longer than your trusty S22.
So if you want all the latest perks going forward, you might want to start eyeing those newer models—but your current phone isn't out of steam just yet!