Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will pass closest to the Sun soon

No need to worry about a collision

No worries—3I/ATLAS will stay a safe distance away, coming within about 130 million miles of the Sun and no closer than 170 million miles to Earth (NASA says there's zero risk).

It just passed near Mars this month, giving NASA's Perseverance rover a chance to snap some pics.

After ducking behind the Sun for a bit, the comet should be visible from Earth again in early December.