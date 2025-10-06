Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will pass closest to the Sun soon
Meet 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar comet discovered this July—the third ever spotted visiting from outside our solar system.
Racing along at about 209300km/h, it's got an icy core possibly as wide as three miles.
Mark your calendar: its closest pass to the Sun happens on October 30, 2025.
No need to worry about a collision
No worries—3I/ATLAS will stay a safe distance away, coming within about 130 million miles of the Sun and no closer than 170 million miles to Earth (NASA says there's zero risk).
It just passed near Mars this month, giving NASA's Perseverance rover a chance to snap some pics.
After ducking behind the Sun for a bit, the comet should be visible from Earth again in early December.
Comet's journey through solar system
Since this comet comes from another star system, space agencies like NASA and ESA are watching closely with telescopes and spacecraft.
It's a rare chance to study material that didn't form with our own solar system—a cosmic guest worth paying attention to!