SpaceX kicks off 2026 with new Starlink launch

Fresh Falcon 9, global reach, and Venezuela update

The launch used a brand-new Falcon 9 booster, which touched down on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship—pretty impressive for SpaceX's second mission this year and their 595th overall.

Starlink now has nearly 9,500 active satellites. Plus, the service just expanded to Venezuela with free internet until February 3, following recent turmoil in the country.