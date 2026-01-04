Next Article
SpaceX kicks off 2026 with new Starlink launch
Technology
SpaceX just launched its first batch of Starlink satellites for 2026, sending 29 more into low Earth orbit early this morning from Florida.
This mission marks another step in making fast internet more accessible worldwide.
Fresh Falcon 9, global reach, and Venezuela update
The launch used a brand-new Falcon 9 booster, which touched down on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship—pretty impressive for SpaceX's second mission this year and their 595th overall.
Starlink now has nearly 9,500 active satellites. Plus, the service just expanded to Venezuela with free internet until February 3, following recent turmoil in the country.