SpaceX launches 15th Falcon 9 mission in September
Technology
On September 26, 2025, SpaceX sent 24 Starlink satellites into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.
This marks their 123rd Falcon 9 launch this year, all part of the ongoing effort to expand the Starlink satellite network.
Booster B1082 successfully completed its 16th mission
The same first-stage booster (B1082) pulled off its 16th successful mission, touching down smoothly on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" just minutes after takeoff.
It's been a workhorse for missions like USSF-62 and OneWeb 20.
Starlink's growing constellation
With these new additions, Starlink now has close to 8,500 active satellites circling Earth.
Over 70% of Falcon 9 launches in 2025 have focused on building out this network—and impressively, this was already SpaceX's 15th Falcon 9 launch in September alone.