SpaceX resumes Starlink launches days after Falcon 9 anomaly

SpaceX has successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. The mission took place on Saturday, just five days after a previous launch experienced an anomaly. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 25 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 3:58pm EDT (12:58pm PDT local time).

Mission outcome Successful deployment of satellites and landing of booster About an hour after launch, SpaceX confirmed that the satellites (Group 17-33) had been deployed as planned. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket (Booster 1088) completed its 13th flight by landing on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. The upper stage of the rocket also performed as expected, marking a successful end to this mission after previous issues.

Anomaly report What went wrong during previous launch? During the previous mission, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket "experienced an off-nominal condition." SpaceX officials explained that the second stage failed to re-ignite due to a gas bubble in the transfer tube ahead of its planned deorbit burn. However, they assured that "the vehicle then performed as designed to successfully passivate the stage," which reentered Earth's atmosphere approximately 10.5 hours later over Southern Indian Ocean.

