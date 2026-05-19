Why SpaceX's Starbase facility is facing an OSHA probe

A worker died at SpaceX 's Starbase launch facility in South Texas on May 15. Now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into the incident. The identity of the deceased worker remains unknown as per reports from San Antonio Express News and The Wall Street Journal.

Investigation OSHA looking into apparent accident OSHA has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is looking into the apparent accident. However, the agency will not provide any further details until its investigation is complete, which could take several months. The exact circumstances surrounding the worker's death are still unclear as of now. Neither SpaceX nor the newly-incorporated City of Starbase have commented on this incident yet.

Safety concerns Death of worker ahead of Starship launch The death of the worker comes just days ahead of SpaceX's planned launch of its upgraded Starship rocket. It also highlights an ongoing issue at the Starbase site, which has been plagued by worker safety problems for some time now. In 2025, TechCrunch found that this Texas launch facility had an injury rate far higher than industry rivals and was the most dangerous among all SpaceX worksites.

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Penalties imposed SpaceX slapped with safety violations in January In January, OSHA had slapped SpaceX with seven "serious" safety violations, including failing to inspect a crane before it collapsed at Starbase last June. The agency imposed the maximum financial penalty on six of those seven violations, totaling $115,850. However, federal records show that SpaceX is now contesting these penalties.

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