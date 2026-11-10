SpaceX's Starship to fly over India on November 14
What's the story
SpaceX's mega-rocket, Starship, will be flying over parts of India several times during its upcoming test flight. The event will give skywatchers across the country a rare chance to catch a glimpse of the massive vehicle as it orbits Earth. The 15th test flight, dubbed Starship Flight 15, is scheduled for launch early on November 14 (IST) from SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, US.
Flight details
Starship will complete 14 orbits during its mission
The upcoming mission will see Starship spend over 22 hours in space, completing some 14 orbits before returning to Earth.
The booster is expected to return just minutes after liftoff.
This flight is different from previous ones as it aims to catch both stages using the giant mechanical arms on the launch tower, known as chopsticks.
Recovery goal
Attempt to catch upper stage mid-air
The upper stage of Starship, after deploying 26 Starlink V3 internet satellites and spending nearly a full day in orbit, will try to return and be caught by the same method.
SpaceX has previously caught Super Heavy boosters on earlier flights, but this would be the first time they would catch the Starship upper stage.
A successful recovery would mark a major milestone in SpaceX's quest for reusability.
Launch strategy
Booster has been moved to launch pad
The booster has been moved to the launch pad after successful engine tests, with both the booster and spacecraft having completed their respective static-fire tests.
However, the mission is still pending final regulatory clearance, with a backup launch opportunity planned for the next day.
SpaceX hopes that recovering both stages could make space travel cheaper and more frequent in the future.
Safety measures
Starship has planned ocean splashdown options
The catch of the upper stage will only happen if flight controllers confirm that the spacecraft is healthy and conditions are safe.
If not, Starship has planned ocean splashdown options.
These include a backup re-entry over a cleared area of the Indian Ocean if the mission doesn't go to orbital insertion.