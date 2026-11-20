SpaceX seeks $32B in debt to buy NVIDIA AI chips
What's the story
SpaceX is looking to raise at least $32 billion through a debt sale. The move is part of a larger chip-financing deal the company recently struck. The transaction, which is being handled by Goldman Sachs Group and Apollo Global Management, consists of three parts with maturities of about four to six years.
Financing details
Debt raised will be used to buy NVIDIA chips
The debt raised will be used to buy NVIDIA chips through a special-purpose vehicle managed by an Apollo-backed entity.
SpaceX will lease these chips for some five years.
Although the debt repayments are tied to the lease, this financing structure keeps the borrowing off SpaceX's balance sheet, helping it maintain investment-grade credit ratings.
Fundraising history
New debt being sold under SEC regulations
In June, SpaceX raised $86.2 billion by selling stock and priced $25 billion of investment-grade bonds a few days later.
The new debt is being sold under SEC regulations that allow broad marketing to eligible domestic and international institutions, but not some retail investors.
This strategy gives wide distribution and flexibility, potentially putting the bonds in "a lot more hands," according to Jeff Given, senior portfolio manager and head of developed-markets fixed income at Manulife Investment Management.
Future plans
SpaceX aims to raise $40 billion over time
Looking ahead, SpaceX hopes to raise a total of $40 billion over time.
The current debt package will be used to fund approximately $47.3 billion worth of graphics processing unit equipment, specifically NVIDIA's latest Rubin chips.
These advanced chips are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027, further bolstering SpaceX's technological capabilities.