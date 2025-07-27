SpaceX sends over 8,000 Starlink satellites into orbit: Details
SpaceX just pulled off another rapid-fire launch, sending 24 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Sunday.
This was their second Starlink mission in just 24 hours and marks their 95th launch this year, bumping the total number of active Starlink satellites to over 8,000.
Another successful mission for SpaceX
The Falcon 9 booster used for this mission—nicknamed B1075—completed its impressive 19th flight.
After liftoff, it stuck the landing on a droneship called "Of Course I Still Love You" out in the Pacific.
About an hour later, all satellites were smoothly deployed into orbit.
Making fast internet available everywhere
With over 520 missions since they started in 2008, SpaceX's relentless pace shows how serious they are about making fast internet available pretty much everywhere with their growing Starlink network.