AI could worsen inequality, says UN telecom chief
Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who leads the UN's International Telecommunications Union, is urging countries to team up on worldwide rules for artificial intelligence.
She's worried that without a shared plan, AI could make problems like fake news and job losses even worse—especially in places already struggling with inequality.
85% of countries don't have any official AI policies
Right now, 85% of countries don't have any official AI policies, and a significant portion of the global population still isn't online to benefit from new tech.
Bogdan-Martin says if everyone just does their own thing, it'll leave poorer regions behind and widen existing gaps.
She's pushing for more women in AI too—and if re-elected as ITU chief (with US support), she plans to keep fighting for fairer access and smarter global rules.