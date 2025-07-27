AI could worsen inequality, says UN telecom chief

85% of countries don't have any official AI policies

Right now, 85% of countries don't have any official AI policies, and a significant portion of the global population still isn't online to benefit from new tech.

Bogdan-Martin says if everyone just does their own thing, it'll leave poorer regions behind and widen existing gaps.

She's pushing for more women in AI too—and if re-elected as ITU chief (with US support), she plans to keep fighting for fairer access and smarter global rules.