Next Article
Did COVID-19 pandemic make some people's brains age faster?
A new study from the University of Nottingham suggests the COVID-19 pandemic may have made some people's brains age faster.
Researchers looked at brain scans from nearly 1,000 healthy UK adults before and after the pandemic and found that older adults, men, and people from less privileged backgrounds showed more signs of accelerated brain aging.
Changes might be partly reversible
Interestingly, even those who never caught COVID-19 were affected. The stress of lockdowns, isolation, and uncertainty seemed to change brain structure too.
The good news? Researchers say these changes might be partly reversible—so taking care of your mental health during tough times really does matter.