Your car's tires are a major source of microplastic pollution
Turns out, nearly half of all microplastic pollution comes from something we barely notice—our car tires.
As tires wear down, they shed tiny synthetic rubber particles that get washed into rivers, lakes, and soil, carrying chemicals that can harm ecosystems.
How tire particles affect us and the environment
Researchers found these tire particles are packed with additives like 6PPD-quinone—linked to fish die-offs and even showing up in human urine.
Depending on where you live, tire wear could make up anywhere from a third to almost all of the local microplastics.
These bits don't just hurt aquatic life; they've been shown to affect human organs too.
Simple solution could help tackle this problem
There's some good news—biofilters using biochar and pine wood chips (basically agricultural leftovers) can trap about 90% of these particles before they reach waterways.
It's a simple, affordable solution that communities could use to help keep our environment cleaner.