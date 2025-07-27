Google's earthquake detection system now covers 98 countries: Details here

When an earthquake starts, your phone's sensors pick up the first tiny shakes (P-waves) and send anonymous data to Google . If enough phones report shaking, Google confirms the quake and sends out two types of alerts: BeAware for mild tremors and TakeAction for stronger ones—which can even break through silent mode with loud sounds.

Impact of this system

Between 2021 and 2024, this system detected hundreds of quakes every month and sent nearly 800 million alerts—sometimes giving people precious seconds before big quakes hit places like Turkey or Nepal.

Now, about 2.5 billion people have access to these warnings (up from just 250 million in 2019), especially helping areas without traditional warning systems.

Most users say they'd trust these alerts again if another quake hits.