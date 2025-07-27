Next Article
Samsung's One UI 8 update locks bootloader on Galaxy devices
Samsung's new One UI 8 update has removed the option to unlock the bootloader on Galaxy devices, matching what's already standard in the US.
This change affects models like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Flip 7, and Fold 7—so if you're into tweaking your phone, this is a big shift.
What this means for tech enthusiasts
While most users won't notice anything different, fans of custom ROMs and rooting will find it much harder to customize their phones now.
Samsung isn't alone here—other brands like Xiaomi are tightening controls too.
The company can still unlock devices internally if needed, but for regular users, options just got a lot more limited.