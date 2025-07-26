Next Article
Yeztugo: First HIV prevention drug gets FDA nod
Big news: The FDA just approved Yeztugo, the first HIV prevention drug proven to offer almost 100% protection.
It's given as a shot twice a year and works by blocking the virus from multiplying—offering real hope in the fight against HIV, which still affects over a million people in the US every year.
Global efforts for equitable access to the new drug
Yeztugo started as an HIV treatment in 2022, but now it's cleared for prevention too.
Gilead Sciences (the company behind it) is teaming up with global health groups to get the drug to millions in low-income countries—plus, affordable generics are on the way for over 120 nations.
There are also efforts to make Yeztugo free for uninsured people, so more folks can access this breakthrough wherever they live.