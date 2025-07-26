Yeztugo: First HIV prevention drug gets FDA nod

Global efforts for equitable access to the new drug

Yeztugo started as an HIV treatment in 2022, but now it's cleared for prevention too.

Gilead Sciences (the company behind it) is teaming up with global health groups to get the drug to millions in low-income countries—plus, affordable generics are on the way for over 120 nations.

There are also efforts to make Yeztugo free for uninsured people, so more folks can access this breakthrough wherever they live.