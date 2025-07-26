Vertical Aerospace's flying taxi completes airport-to-airport eVTOL flight
Big news for future travel: UK-based Vertical Aerospace pulled off the world's first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flight between two airports.
Their VX-4 prototype flew 27km from Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford during the Royal International Air Tattoo, which was from July 18 to 20, 2025, showing that flying taxis might not be as far off as we thought.
The VX-4 can carry 4 people
The VX-4 can carry four people and comes in both all-electric and hybrid versions, hitting speeds up to 185km/h and cruising at 1,800 ft.
It can go about 161km on battery power alone—or up to 1609km if you use hybrid mode.
Next up: Vertical Aerospace is working toward getting it certified by 2028 so these quiet, low-emission flights could actually help cut down city traffic someday.