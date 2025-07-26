Vertical Aerospace's flying taxi completes airport-to-airport eVTOL flight

The VX-4 can carry 4 people

The VX-4 can carry four people and comes in both all-electric and hybrid versions, hitting speeds up to 185km/h and cruising at 1,800 ft.

It can go about 161km on battery power alone—or up to 1609km if you use hybrid mode.

Next up: Vertical Aerospace is working toward getting it certified by 2028 so these quiet, low-emission flights could actually help cut down city traffic someday.