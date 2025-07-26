AI is helping scammers drain your crypto wallets faster: Report
Crypto scams have jumped 456% worldwide in the past year, thanks to scammers using AI tricks like voice cloning and deepfakes.
These fraudsters often pretend to be friends or family, pushing people to send money fast.
Big US cities—New York, Miami, and Los Angeles—are seeing the worst of it.
How the scams work and who is getting affected
Scammers use fake Facebook ads and counterfeit credentials to drain wallets, even fooling crypto pros;
MoonPay's CEO and CFO lost $250k after a scammer posed as a Trump inauguration official.
Seniors are especially at risk: In 2024 alone, Americans reported nearly 150k crypto fraud cases with losses topping $3.9 billion.
Crypto ATMs make quick thefts easier, but only about 15% of victims report what happened—often because they're embarrassed or unsure where to turn.
What are the authorities doing to curb these scams?
Law enforcement is freezing assets and going after sophisticated scam rings.
Meta has taken down hundreds of fake accounts tied to these schemes.
Congress also passed new rules for digital assets in July 2025—but with so few people reporting scams, stopping them remains tough.