AI is helping scammers drain your crypto wallets faster: Report

How the scams work and who is getting affected

Scammers use fake Facebook ads and counterfeit credentials to drain wallets, even fooling crypto pros;

MoonPay's CEO and CFO lost $250k after a scammer posed as a Trump inauguration official.

Seniors are especially at risk: In 2024 alone, Americans reported nearly 150k crypto fraud cases with losses topping $3.9 billion.

Crypto ATMs make quick thefts easier, but only about 15% of victims report what happened—often because they're embarrassed or unsure where to turn.