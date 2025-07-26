'Junk' DNA controls how our genes turn on and off

MER11 helps explain what makes different species unique

MER11, which originally came from an ancient virus, is part of the endogenous retroviruses that make up at least 8% of our genome and has four subfamilies.

The youngest one, MER11_G4, works closely with proteins that control gene expression and might even help explain what makes different species unique.

As lead author Xun Chen put it, these findings show that "junk" DNA plays a crucial role in how genomes evolve and diversify.