Proton's Lumo is an AI chatbot that respects your privacy

Proton, the company behind encrypted email and storage, just dropped Lumo—a chatbot that actually puts your privacy first. Unlike most AI assistants, Lumo runs on open-source models in Proton's own European data centers and uses zero-access encryption so nobody—not even Proton—can see your chats.

Compliant with European privacy laws Lumo is fully compliant with European privacy laws and never logs your conversations.

Any saved chats are encrypted and only readable on your device.

Web search is off by default to avoid accidental oversharing—you have to turn it on yourself if you want it.

No data used for advertising Your chats aren't used to train Lumo's AI or for advertising.

Its open-source setup means anyone can check how data is handled, which is great if you care about transparency or handle sensitive info.