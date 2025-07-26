Next Article
SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites, booster makes 22nd landing
Early Saturday morning, SpaceX launched 28 new Starlink satellites from Florida, using its Falcon 9 rocket.
This was only the first of two Starlink launches planned for the day, and the booster nailed its 22nd landing on a droneship—pretty routine for SpaceX at this point.
SpaceX is doubling down on making satellite internet faster
With over 8,000 Starlink satellites now circling Earth, SpaceX is getting close to its licensed limit of 12,000.
This launch comes right after a brief worldwide outage that's already been fixed.
The takeaway? SpaceX is doubling down on making satellite internet faster and more reliable for everyone—no matter where you are.