Rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS: What we know so far

A super-rare interstellar comet called 3I/ATLAS was spotted by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescope in Chile on July 1, 2025. It's only the third visitor from outside our solar system ever found, after 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. The comet is zooming in from the direction of Sagittarius and isn't bound to our Sun.

When and where to spot 3I/ATLAS 3I/ATLAS was approximately 670 million kilometers from the Sun when it was discovered.

Its closest approach will be on October 30, just inside Mars's orbit—still a safe 240 million kilometers away from Earth, so there's no risk to us.

How to see the comet You can catch a glimpse of this cosmic traveler through a regular telescope until September, before sunlight makes it too hard to spot.

It'll reappear in early December once it moves out from behind the Sun—no fancy gear needed beyond a telescope.