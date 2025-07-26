Next Article
Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids peak this weekend: How to watch
Get ready for a sky show—this weekend (July 29-30), the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will both hit their peak.
If you find a dark spot away from city lights, you could see up to 25 shooting stars every hour.
It's a perfect excuse to stay up late and look up, no matter which hemisphere you're in.
When and where to watch the meteor showers?
For the brightest fireballs (thanks to the Alpha Capricornids), aim for midnight to 1am facing south.
The Southern Delta Aquariids shine brightest before dawn, especially in the southern sky—so early risers get a treat too.
Just remember: darker skies mean more meteors!