Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids peak this weekend: How to watch Technology Jul 26, 2025

Get ready for a sky show—this weekend (July 29-30), the Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will both hit their peak.

If you find a dark spot away from city lights, you could see up to 25 shooting stars every hour.

It's a perfect excuse to stay up late and look up, no matter which hemisphere you're in.