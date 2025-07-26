Is interstellar object 3I/ATLAS alien tech? Here's what we know

Researchers check for comet tails, radio signals, among others

To figure out what 3I/ATLAS really is, researchers plan to check for things like a comet tail, sunlight-triggered discharges, or even radio signals—just in case.

Sara Webb from Swinburne University says it's probably just another cosmic visitor, though she's excited about how discoveries like this help us level up our space exploration skills.

Even with all the buzz, most scientists agree: it's cool and mysterious, but likely not aliens (this time).