Is interstellar object 3I/ATLAS alien tech? Here's what we know
Astronomers spotted a rare interstellar object called 3I/ATLAS zooming into our solar system this July—only the third time something like this has happened.
Harvard's Avi Loeb stirred up curiosity by suggesting it might be "alien technology" because of its odd speed and path, but his early research still points to it being a natural object, like a comet or asteroid.
Researchers check for comet tails, radio signals, among others
To figure out what 3I/ATLAS really is, researchers plan to check for things like a comet tail, sunlight-triggered discharges, or even radio signals—just in case.
Sara Webb from Swinburne University says it's probably just another cosmic visitor, though she's excited about how discoveries like this help us level up our space exploration skills.
Even with all the buzz, most scientists agree: it's cool and mysterious, but likely not aliens (this time).