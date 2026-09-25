SpaceX set to launch 1st orbital Starship test flight Monday

This time, Starship will carry 26 next-generation Starlink satellites and circle Earth six times before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, a new move for SpaceX.

The Super Heavy booster will try to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico just seven minutes after liftoff.

Ship will circle Earth six times before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, while Super Heavy will try to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico just seven minutes after liftoff.

If you're curious, you can catch the whole thing live online!