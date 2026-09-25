SpaceX set to launch 1st orbital Starship test flight Monday
SpaceX is about to launch Starship on its very first orbital test flight this Monday, September 28, 2026.
After a successful wet dress rehearsal, basically a big pre-launch checkup, the massive 407-foot rocket is finally aiming for space, going beyond all its previous test flights.
Starship to carry 26 Starlink satellites
This time, Starship will carry 26 next-generation Starlink satellites and circle Earth six times before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, a new move for SpaceX.
The Super Heavy booster will try to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico just seven minutes after liftoff.
Ship will circle Earth six times before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, while Super Heavy will try to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico just seven minutes after liftoff.
If you're curious, you can catch the whole thing live online!