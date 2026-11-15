SpaceX Starship returns to Texas launch tower after 14 orbits

This mission tried to recover both rocket stages, but the Super Heavy booster diverted a few minutes after takeoff and exploded in the Gulf of Mexico after the guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) system triggered the no-go.

Still, getting the upper stage back safely is a major win.

SpaceX now plans more frequent test flights as it gears up for NASA's 2028 lunar mission, and it's aiming for rockets that can be reused almost like airplanes.

All of this is part of Elon Musk's bigger dream: sending Starship (and maybe us) to Mars someday.