SpaceX's Starship V3 returns for 2nd test flight today

The maiden test flight of Starship V3 on May 22 was mostly successful.

The rocket lifted off, separated from its booster, reached space, and splashed down in the Indian Ocean after deploying 20 dummy Starlink satellites.

However, there were some issues. One of the 33 Raptor 3 engines on the Super Heavy booster shut down during ascent and failed to relight for a boostback burn post-stage separation.