SpaceX targets 10,000 launches yearly by 2031, up from 170
Technology
SpaceX is shooting for the stars (literally) with a goal of 10,000 rocket launches every year by 2031. That's a massive leap from just 170 launches in 2025.
Bryan Bedford of the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plan on May 21, 2026, saying it could totally change the commercial space game and help boost SpaceX's Starlink internet and AI network.
Elon Musk 10,000/year satellites, FAA talks
Elon Musk says SpaceX already has about 10,000 satellites in orbit and wants to add another 10,000 each year to bring internet everywhere and power AI tech.
But the FAA is keeping an eye on things: it is talking with SpaceX about making sure all these launches stay safe and do not mess up air traffic.