SpaceX plans $100B Starship launch complex in Louisiana

SpaceX is investing a whopping $100 billion in the new spaceport, with construction expected to start in 2027. The company has said that the first Starship launch from this site will take place in 2029.

However, Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the state agency overseeing business development, has a slightly more conservative timeline.

It says construction will begin by late 2027 and initial operations are expected to come online in 2030.